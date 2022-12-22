Overview

Dr. Michael Battaglino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital



Dr. Battaglino works at RMG Gastroenterology/Wake Endoscopy Center in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC, Knightdale, NC and Wake Forest, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.