Dr. Michael Bauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Bauer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Bauer works at
Locations
-
1
Arlington Heights Office880 W Central Rd Ste 7100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-2500
-
2
NCH Heart & VascularSpecialists1632 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bauer?
Dr Bauer is a wonderful cardiologist. I am grateful for his conscientious and caring approach - my father was lucky to be his patient.
About Dr. Michael Bauer, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1205832128
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bauer works at
Dr. Bauer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.