Overview

Dr. Michael Bauer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Bauer works at NCH Heart & VascularSpecialists in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.