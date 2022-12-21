See All Gastroenterologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Michael Bay, MD

Gastroenterology
Dr. Michael Bay, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their fellowship with ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE

Dr. Bay works at Southwest Endoscopy, Ltd. in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southwest Gastroenterology
    7788 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 (505) 999-1600

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lovelace Medical Center
  Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center

Diarrhea
Gastritis
Reflux Esophagitis
Diarrhea
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    First Health
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Lovelace Health Plan
    Medicaid
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Presbyterian Health Plan
    Private HealthCare Systems
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Bay saw me before the procedure. Introduced himself. Told me what to expect. Answered any questions I had. After the colonoscopy he reviewed the results with me before going home. Highly recommended.
    About Dr. Michael Bay, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English
    1437143195
    ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Union College
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
