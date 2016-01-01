Dr. Teah Rardin, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rardin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teah Rardin, OTR
Offers telehealth
Dr. Teah Rardin, OTR is a Midwife in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Midwifery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Essentia Health St. Joseph's Rehabilitation Center (Brainerd)2016 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Midwifery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1104369156
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Marshfield Clin
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Dermatology
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Dr. Rardin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rardin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rardin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rardin works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rardin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rardin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rardin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rardin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.