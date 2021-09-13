See All Dermatologists in Davie, FL
Dr. Michael Baze, DO

Dermatology
3.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Baze, DO is a Dermatologist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Baze works at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL with other offices in Blacksburg, VA and Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nsu-com
    3200 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 262-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
    3700 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 951-1111
    Martin B Durtschi MD
    515 Minor Ave Ste 210, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 838-9548

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Tinea Versicolor
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Pityriasis Rosea
Puncture Aspiration
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 13, 2021
    I've seen Dr. Baze a few times since 2017. He does an excellent job, he's very thorough, and listens to my concerns. I would highly recommend him to anyone needed a dermatologist.
    Nancy — Sep 13, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Baze, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447488655
    Education & Certifications

    • EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Baze, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baze has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baze has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Baze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

