Dr. Michael Baze, DO is a Dermatologist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Baze works at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL with other offices in Blacksburg, VA and Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.