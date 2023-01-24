Dr. Michael Beal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Beal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Beal, MD
Dr. Michael Beal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Dr. Beal works at
Dr. Beal's Office Locations
Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center7847 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beal and his staff were very friendly, helpful, and professional during my appointment. They connected well with me and were available for any questions or concerns I had.
About Dr. Michael Beal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1902834823
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Beal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Beal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beal has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Tonsillitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Beal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.