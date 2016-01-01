Dr. Michael Beardmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beardmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Beardmore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Beardmore, MD
Dr. Michael Beardmore, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Beardmore works at
Dr. Beardmore's Office Locations
Iu Health Arnett - 2600 Ferry Street2600 Ferry St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 448-8000
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Beardmore, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1619945813
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beardmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beardmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beardmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Beardmore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beardmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beardmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beardmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.