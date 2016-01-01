See All Pediatricians in Westminster, MD
Dr. Michael Beardsley, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Beardsley, MD

Dr. Michael Beardsley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St George's University School Of Med and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.

Dr. Beardsley works at Westminster Pediatrics LLC in Westminster, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beardsley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westminster Pediatrics LLC
    511 Jermor Ln Ste 105, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 829-3296

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carroll Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bronchiolitis
Viral Enteritis
Enteritis
Bronchiolitis
Viral Enteritis
Enteritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Post-Vaccination Fever Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Michael Beardsley, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477665008
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Joseph's Regional Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St George's University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Salisbury University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Beardsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beardsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beardsley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beardsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beardsley works at Westminster Pediatrics LLC in Westminster, MD. View the full address on Dr. Beardsley’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Beardsley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beardsley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beardsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beardsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

