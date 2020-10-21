Dr. Michael Beasley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beasley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Beasley, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Beasley, MD
Dr. Michael Beasley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Beasley's Office Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Associates500 Donnally St Ste 200, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 342-0124
Greenville ENT200 Patewood Dr Ste B400, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4368
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beasley is very friendly and personable. He diagnosed an enlarged thyroid and followed my progress closely. He made certain I understood everything that was happening, made me aware of treatment options, and was very open in all our encounters. I cannot recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Michael Beasley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beasley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beasley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beasley has seen patients for Chronic Tonsillitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beasley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Beasley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beasley.
