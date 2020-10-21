Overview of Dr. Michael Beasley, MD

Dr. Michael Beasley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Beasley works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Charleston, WV with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Tonsillitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.