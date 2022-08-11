Dr. Michael Becker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Becker, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Becker, DO
Dr. Michael Becker, DO is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Des Moines University.
Dr. Becker's Office Locations
Urology Specialists Of Nevada3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 877-0814
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with him for several years now. He makes sure my health is on course and is always there for support.
About Dr. Michael Becker, DO
- Radiation Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
