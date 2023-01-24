Dr. Michael Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Becker, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Becker, MD is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Bremerton, WA.
Dr. Becker works at
Locations
Mayfield & Ashmore DDS Pllc1425 NE Franklin Ave, Bremerton, WA 98311 Directions
Port Orchard office1931 Pottery Ave, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All the doctors and dental hygienists in this office are great. My special needs kid with autism and anxiety was put at ease, and well taken care of.
About Dr. Michael Becker, MD
- Pediatric Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1265598791
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Becker works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
