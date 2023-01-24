See All Pediatric Dentists in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Michael Becker, MD

Pediatric Dentistry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michael Becker, MD is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Bremerton, WA. 

Dr. Becker works at Dentistry For Children in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Port Orchard, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayfield & Ashmore DDS Pllc
    1425 NE Franklin Ave, Bremerton, WA 98311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Port Orchard office
    1931 Pottery Ave, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Becker, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1265598791
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Becker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

