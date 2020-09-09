Overview

Dr. Michael Becker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Becker works at First Urology Psc in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.