Dr. Michael Beer, MD
Dr. Michael Beer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Beer, MD
Dr. Michael Beer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Beer works at
Dr. Beer's Office Locations
Urological Services1121 W Hill Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 232-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beer is an outstanding physician who is very approachable, gives you a sense of confidence that your medical issue will be well managed. Qualities- listens, stays current with the medical literature, personable and supportive if you have particular concerns.
About Dr. Michael Beer, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1104867449
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beer works at
Dr. Beer has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beer speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Beer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.