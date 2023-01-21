See All Ophthalmologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Michael Behforouz, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Behforouz, MD

Dr. Michael Behforouz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, IU Health University Hospital and Witham Health Services.

Dr. Behforouz works at Center for Sight, Carmel IN in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Astigmatism and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Behforouz's Office Locations

    Center for Sight
    3985 W 106th St Ste 120, Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 334-4424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • IU Health University Hospital
  • Witham Health Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 21, 2023
    Dr. Behforouz and his staff are attentive, personable, and professional. I had cataract surgery. The information I received before was detailed, clear, and helped me feel in control of the process. In each step I felt listened to, educated, and respected. Dr, Behforouz's high ratings are well deserved.
    Julia O'Connor — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Behforouz, MD

    Ophthalmology
    27 years of experience
    English, Persian
    1942283288
    Education & Certifications

    Emory University School Of Med
    Indiana University School of Medicine
    Indiana University
    Ophthalmology
