Overview of Dr. Michael Behforouz, MD

Dr. Michael Behforouz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, IU Health University Hospital and Witham Health Services.



Dr. Behforouz works at Center for Sight, Carmel IN in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Astigmatism and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.