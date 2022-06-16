Dr. Michael Behrman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behrman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Behrman, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Behrman, MD
Dr. Michael Behrman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Behrman's Office Locations
Associated Hand Surgeons2323 De la Vina St Ste 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 485-1555
- 2 2028 Village Ln Ste 102, Solvang, CA 93463 Directions (805) 686-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Behrman has been working with me for over 15 years. He has always been very attentive and caring. He has given me conservative treatment throughout the years: splinting, cortisone shots, physical therapy and after all this it looks like it is going to come to surgery for my CMC joint. The staff has always been kind and professional. He and his staff is always a breath of fresh air compared to other doctor offices! Thank you Dr. Behrman!
About Dr. Michael Behrman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932217411
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson U
- Colum Presby
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Yale University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behrman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behrman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behrman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behrman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behrman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Behrman speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Behrman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behrman.
