Dr. Michael Behrman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Behrman works at Associated Hand Surgeons in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Solvang, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.