Dr. Michael Belkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Belkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Belkin, MD
Dr. Michael Belkin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Belkin works at
Dr. Belkin's Office Locations
-
1
Brigham & Wmns Hosp Vasclr Sgy75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (857) 307-1920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Brigham and Women's Rehab Services20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (857) 307-1920
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Belkin?
Each time I've seen Dr. Belkin he, unlike other vascular surgeons, knew exactly where blockage was and how to fix. Totally recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Belkin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1922064260
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belkin works at
Dr. Belkin has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Belkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.