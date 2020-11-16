See All Neurologists in Bend, OR
Dr. Michael Bell, MD

Neurology
2.6 (55)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Bell, MD

Dr. Michael Bell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oregon/Health Sciences University, Portland and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.

Dr. Bell works at Bend Neurological Associates in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bend Neurological Associates
    2349 NE Conners Ave, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 317-0044
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Charles Bend
  • St. Charles Redmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Migraine
Essential Tremor
Vertigo
Migraine
Essential Tremor

Vertigo
Migraine
Essential Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Epilepsy
Myoclonus
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Restless Leg Syndrome
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gait Abnormality
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Myasthenia Gravis
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Visual Field Defects
Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Pain
Cognitive Function Testing
Deep Brain Stimulation
Diplopia
Dizziness
Herniated Disc
Huntington's Disease
Hydrocephalus
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lyme Disease
Meningiomas
Meningitis
Movement Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myelopathy
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Blocks
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurological Testing
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Spina Bifida
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vascular Disease
Vasculitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Oregon Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Nov 16, 2020
    efficient, thorough assessment of physical and emotional issues in Parkinson's. Disease.
    david pratt — Nov 16, 2020
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Bell, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Bell, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144292590
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo/Epilepsy
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Oregon/Health Sciences University, Portland
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bell works at Bend Neurological Associates in Bend, OR. View the full address on Dr. Bell’s profile.

    Dr. Bell has seen patients for Vertigo, Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

