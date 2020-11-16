Dr. Michael Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Bell, MD
Dr. Michael Bell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oregon/Health Sciences University, Portland and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell's Office Locations
Bend Neurological Associates2349 NE Conners Ave, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 317-0044Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- ODS Health Plan
- Oregon Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
efficient, thorough assessment of physical and emotional issues in Parkinson's. Disease.
About Dr. Michael Bell, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French
- 1144292590
Education & Certifications
- Mayo/Epilepsy
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- University of Oregon/Health Sciences University, Portland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Vertigo, Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bell speaks French.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
