Dr. Michael Bell, MD
Dr. Michael Bell, MD is a Dermatologist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from BAY PATH COLLEGE.
Murfreesboro Dermatology Clinic Plc.1725 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 300, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 893-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bell is friendly, knowledgeable and listens so he can address all concerns. I have many hereditary spots from red to black in various sizes. Dr. Bell is so in tune that he saw them all and knew only one needed biopsied. You can trust his expertise but know you won't be put through anything unnecessary. His staff is also friendly and the entire visit was quick and painless and I left feeling much better than when I arrived. You can feel good about your visit to Dr. Bell.
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1194750463
- BAY PATH COLLEGE
- Anatomic Pathology and Dermatology
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Dermatitis, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.