Overview of Dr. Michael Bellino, MD

Dr. Michael Bellino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Bellino works at Stanford University Orthopedic in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Honolulu, HI and Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open, Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.