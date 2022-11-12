Dr. Bellino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Bellino, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Bellino, MD
Dr. Michael Bellino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Bellino works at
Dr. Bellino's Office Locations
-
1
Stanford Orthopedic Sports Medicine Clinic450 Broadway St, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 723-5643Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
-
2
Island Orthopaedics3382 Waialae Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816 Directions (808) 548-7033Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Stanford Health Care500 Pasteur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 497-3286
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bellino?
I had surgery on my right hip by someone else and it did not go well, so I asked around for who was the best to do my left and everyone said Dr. Bellino. They were 100% right. The hip he operated on is as good as new and has no lingering nerve or muscle issues. Every day is a constant comparison between my two hips and my only regret is that I can't go back in time and have him do the right hip too.
About Dr. Michael Bellino, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326134909
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellino works at
Dr. Bellino has seen patients for Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open, Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bellino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.