Dr. Belz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael Belz, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Belz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus.
Dr. Belz works at
Locations
Central Main Building125 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 326-3020
Kaiser Permanente Everett Pharmacy2930 Maple St, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 502-3160
Group Health Cooperative Central Hospital201 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 326-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
Just had an ablation fro A Flutter. Dr. Belz was incredibly talented and had a wonderful 'bedside' manner too. He checked up on me directly after the surgery. I can't imagine not giving him 5 stars, and though any surgery has a risk, you should NOT be nervous at all for the ablation. I am SO impressed with Kaiser and the talent of their surgeons, like Dr. Belz. A+ If you need an ablation, any electro physiologist would be great...they require a LOT of training and EXTRA years in med school.
About Dr. Michael Belz, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063488856
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
