Dr. Benavidez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Benavidez, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Benavidez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Benavidez works at
Locations
-
1
Benacare Medical Center Inc984 W Foothill Blvd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 373-8222
-
2
Benacare Medical Center250 W Bonita Ave Ste 250, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 373-8222
-
3
Benacare Medical Center8599 Haven Ave Ste 101, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 256-8334
-
4
Benacare Medical Center9481 Pittsburgh Ave Ste 100, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 352-5322
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benavidez?
Dr. Benavidez has been my GP for over 30 years. He always takes time with me, addresses my questions and concerns and follows up as indicated. The best!
About Dr. Michael Benavidez, DO
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205987914
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hosp Of Montclair-Ont Comm Hosp
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benavidez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benavidez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benavidez works at
Dr. Benavidez speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Benavidez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benavidez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benavidez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benavidez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.