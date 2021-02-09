Dr. Michael Beneke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beneke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Beneke, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Beneke, MD
Dr. Michael Beneke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with Sutter Davis Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beneke's Office Locations
- 1 2725 Capitol Ave Dept 402, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 262-9404
-
2
Sutter Medical Center Sacramento2825 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 887-1333ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Davis Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beneke?
Dr. Beneke offers LINX ®, a new laparoscopic procedure to treat GERD. This procedure involves a string of metal beads that are drawn together by a magnet. When this string is placed around the lower esophagus, the magnet pulls the beads together and closes off the esophagus from the stomach.
About Dr. Michael Beneke, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1275545329
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beneke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beneke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beneke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beneke has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beneke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Beneke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beneke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beneke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beneke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.