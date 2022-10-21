Overview of Dr. Michael Benjamin, MD

Dr. Michael Benjamin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Emory University|Winship Cancer Institute



Dr. Benjamin works at Hematology Oncology Consultants in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.