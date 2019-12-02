Overview of Dr. Michael Bennett, MD

Dr. Michael Bennett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Bennett works at Retina Institute Of Hawaii in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Wahiawa, HI and Aiea, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.