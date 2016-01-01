Overview of Dr. Michael Benninger, MD

Dr. Michael Benninger, MD is a Laryngology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Laryngology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Benninger works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Laryngeal Cancer and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.