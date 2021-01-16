Overview of Dr. Michael Benoit, MD

Dr. Michael Benoit, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Benoit works at Exempla Denver Medical Assocs in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.