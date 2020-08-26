Overview of Dr. Michael Benson, MD

Dr. Michael Benson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Benson works at Pavlides and Benson OB/GYN in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.