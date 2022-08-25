See All Urologists in Belleville, NJ
Dr. Michael Benson, MD

Urology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Belleville, NJ
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Michael Benson, MD

Dr. Michael Benson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Benson works at NJUROLOGY LLC in Belleville, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ and Bloomfield, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Urology
    36 Newark Ave Ste 200, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 759-6180
  2. 2
    Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center
    1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 759-6180
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    1515 Broad St Ste B140, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 873-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cystometry
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Spermatocele
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Adrenalectomy
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stone Removal
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Paraphimosis
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Dysfunction
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureteroneocystostomy
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 25, 2022
    Dr.Michael Benson is a true professional who goes above and beyond for his patients He is thorough,warm,concise and makes me feel completely confident in his treatment on my issues. I highly recommend Dr.Benson without hesitation.
    Jesus Ramirez — Aug 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Benson, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952720369
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

