Dr. Michael Benson, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Benson, MD
Dr. Michael Benson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
New Jersey Urology36 Newark Ave Ste 200, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 759-6180
Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 759-6180Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 1515 Broad St Ste B140, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 873-7000
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr.Michael Benson is a true professional who goes above and beyond for his patients He is thorough,warm,concise and makes me feel completely confident in his treatment on my issues. I highly recommend Dr.Benson without hesitation.
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson speaks Spanish.
