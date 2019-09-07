Dr. Michael Benz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Benz, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Benz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University of Health Sciences,Hyderabad, India and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center, Christ Hospital and University Hospital.
Dr. Benz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cardiac Care, LLC142 Palisade Ave Ste 101, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 222-1159
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Benz?
Excellent bedside manner. Explains procedure thoroughly.
About Dr. Michael Benz, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1548352438
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University of Health Sciences,Hyderabad, India
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Benz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Benz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benz works at
Dr. Benz has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benz speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Benz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.