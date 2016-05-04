Overview of Dr. Michael Berarducci, MD

Dr. Michael Berarducci, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, South Shore Hospital and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Berarducci works at General Internal Medicine, Burlington in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.