Dr. Michael Bercik, MD
Dr. Michael Bercik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Michael J. Bercik M.d.p.a.711 Westminster Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07208 Directions (908) 353-0353
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- QualCare
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Bercik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bercik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bercik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bercik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bercik.
