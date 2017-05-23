Dr. Michael Bergan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bergan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.
Avera University Psychiatry Associates4400 W 69th St Ste 1500, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (805) 322-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I have been to psychiatry associates before and was very disappointed in the manner the Dr. At that time was treating me. He never looked me in the face. Dr. Bergan was the opposite and I am a customer support manager and I know if empathy and care is given me. Dr. Bergan was attentive, empathetic and most of all, he was listening. I do a mental test on Dr's to see if they get distracted or I have to repeat myself.
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
Dr. Bergan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergan has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergan.
