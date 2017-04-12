Dr. Michael Bergeron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergeron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bergeron, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Bergeron, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bergeron works at
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital1701 Oak Park Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 499-8518
Lake Charles Memorial Oncology & Hematology2770 3rd Ave Ste 2, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-6768
Memorial Medical Group Heart & Vascular - DeRidder109 W 4th St, Deridder, LA 70634 Directions (337) 221-3004
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Bergeron is an amazing doctor. Very compassionate, knowledgeable and patient. He has been my doctor for the past 17 years since I was diagnosed with cancer in 2001. I truly can not say enough good about him.
- Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1265558308
- La State University School Of Med
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Dr. Bergeron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bergeron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergeron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergeron works at
Dr. Bergeron has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergeron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergeron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergeron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bergeron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bergeron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.