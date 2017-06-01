Dr. Michael Berlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Berlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Berlin, MD
Dr. Michael Berlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Berlin's Office Locations
Glaucoma Institute of Beverly Hills8733 Beverly Blvd Ste 301, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 855-1112
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berlin is great, his attention to detail and overall knowledge was very much appreciated.
About Dr. Michael Berlin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.
