Dr. Michael Berlin, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Berlin, MD

Dr. Michael Berlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Berlin works at Glaucoma Institute-Bvrly Hlls in West Hollywood, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glaucoma Institute of Beverly Hills
    8733 Beverly Blvd Ste 301, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 855-1112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Berlin, MD
About Dr. Michael Berlin, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528048584
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Berlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Berlin works at Glaucoma Institute-Bvrly Hlls in West Hollywood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Berlin’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

