Dr. Michael Berlowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Berlowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Berlowitz works at
Locations
Univ S FL Physicians Cardiology2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Central Maine Heart Associates60 High St, Lewiston, ME 04240 Directions (207) 753-3900
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 259-0600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berlowitz has been my doctor now for over 5 years, since I was first diagnosed with CHF. He takes a personal, professional approach to healthcare. Instead of opting for surgery, he prescribed a drug regimen and physical therapy. This non-invasive approach was very much appreciated. I've had a speedy recovery and I continue to work on strengthening my heart, under the direction of Dr. Berlowitz. Dr. Berlowitz listens intently, spends a great deal of time with his patients, and he displays genuine care about my overall health. I highly recommend Dr.Berlowitz.
About Dr. Michael Berlowitz, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1902871817
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berlowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berlowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berlowitz has seen patients for Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berlowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.