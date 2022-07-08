Dr. Michael Berman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Berman, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Berman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Samra University Of Oriental Medicine.
Dr. Berman works at
Locations
-
1
Steady Care Medical Center2001 E 1st St Ste 102, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 558-8033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berman?
I love dr. Berman he is professional and always takes time to listen to your concerns
About Dr. Michael Berman, DO
- Family Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1851449235
Education & Certifications
- Samra University Of Oriental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.