Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Berman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Samra University Of Oriental Medicine.

Dr. Berman works at Steady Care Medical Center in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steady Care Medical Center
    2001 E 1st St Ste 102, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 558-8033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Throat Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Throat Pain

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Michael Berman, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1851449235
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Samra University Of Oriental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Berman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Berman works at Steady Care Medical Center in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Berman’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

