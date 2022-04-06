Overview of Dr. Michael Bernard, MD

Dr. Michael Bernard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Leconte Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Bernard works at Southern Medical Group in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.