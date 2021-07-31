See All Dermatologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Michael Bernhardt, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Bernhardt, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Rosacea and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4919 Memorial Hwy Ste 150, Tampa, FL 33634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 485-7700
  2. 2
    Dermatology Southeast- St. Johns
    616 State Road 13, Saint Johns, FL 32259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 512-1899
  3. 3
    Palm Harbor Dermatology PA
    1849 S Osprey Ave, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 957-4767
  4. 4
    Dunedin Dermatology Associates
    1022 Main St Ste R, Dunedin, FL 34698 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 734-6710
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Itchy Skin
Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Granuloma of Skin
Intertrigo
Ringworm
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hives
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Pemphigoid
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Purpura
Rash
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Warts
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Aging
Skin Infections
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 31, 2021
    My wife and I have been patients of Dr. Bernhardt’s practice for several years. He is very thorough and explains all our concerns with detail and patience. He has a great personality….and his office is very accommodating concerning making or changing an appointment. I very much recommend Dr. Bernhardt for your dermatology needs.
    Mark — Jul 31, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Bernhardt, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386695054
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ala
    Internship
    • Georgia Bapt Med Center|Georgia Bapt Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bernhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernhardt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernhardt has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Rosacea and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernhardt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

