Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Bernstein works at
St Peters Hospital315 S Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 292-6000
Albany Associates in Cardiology7 Southwoods Blvd, Albany, NY 12211 Directions (518) 292-6000
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
He's a amazing doctor, I brought my mentally challenged father to him about 15 years ago, and he was great with him, he doesn't talk down to him, but he helps him understand what's wrong. My dads heart is extremely weak and other docs wanted to do immediate heart surgery but Dr.Bernstein said no and has kept him going with meds all these years, he's the only doctor I trust with my father without a doubt
- Cardiology
- English
- 1356345326
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Maine Medical Center
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
