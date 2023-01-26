Overview of Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD

Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Bernstein works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.