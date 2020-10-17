See All Plastic Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (11)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD

Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Bernstein works at Center for Specialized Medicine in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Specialized Medicine
    1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-4440
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
    1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-6051
  3. 3
    SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital - West Pavilion
    3655 Vista Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-4340
  4. 4
    University Tower
    1034 S Brentwood Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 977-6051

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 17, 2020
    Great surgeon. Straight forward answers with confidence. Gave me my life back after a long struggle with a stage 4 pressure wound. Nice guy. Staff at St. Mary’s always friendly and compassionate.
    Kenny — Oct 17, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679695977
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernstein works at Center for Specialized Medicine in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Bernstein’s profile.

    Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

