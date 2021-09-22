Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD
Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations
Michael P Bernstein MD146 Hazard Ave Ste 204, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 763-3243
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just came back from a visit with Dr. Bernstein and was impressed with him. He listened, was patient, explained things clearly, asked a number of times if I had any questions. His staff was friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Michael Bernstein, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1689668741
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hosp|U Conn
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.