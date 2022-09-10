Overview

Dr. Michael Berry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Berry works at Gastroenterologists PC in Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.