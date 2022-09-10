Dr. Michael Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Berry, MD
Dr. Michael Berry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterologists PC1625 N Alston St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 970-1954
Hospital Affiliations
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Very Good Experience When it was time for the procedure Dr. Berry came in and talked to me and explained what he would be doing, and ask if I had any questions. The next thing I knew I was waking up in my room. Within minutes Dr. Berry came in and gave me a good report, that he didn't find any major issues. He talked with us for a few minutes and answered any questions we had. He made a couple of recommendations as to why I may be having issues and what he recommended I try. I was totally pleased with my experience at the South Baldwin Medical Center and my first experience with Dr. Berry.
About Dr. Michael Berry, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry works at
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.