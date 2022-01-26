Overview of Dr. Michael Berry, MD

Dr. Michael Berry, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES



Dr. Berry works at Lake Michigan Hand Center PC in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.