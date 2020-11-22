Overview

Dr. Michael Berry, MD is a Dermatologist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Berry works at JORGE E LATORRE, M.D. in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.