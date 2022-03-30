Overview

Dr. Michael Bertocchi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and St. Anthony Summit Hospital.



Dr. Bertocchi works at Mountain View Surgical Associates in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.