Dr. Bestawros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Bestawros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Bestawros, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Unm Hospital.
Dr. Bestawros works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bestawros?
Did Cardiac Ablation. Dr. Bestawros was pleasant, easy to talk with about condition, great communicator, empathetic, upfront, full disclosure, realistic, reassuring. I felt informed. He did an excellent ablation and I felt much better the even the evening after the procedure. First morning after ablation, physically feeling very good - so much better than I've felt in a long time, actually energetic and positive. Team got back to me about meds super fast. Impressive care and service. Now it's up to my body to heal.
About Dr. Michael Bestawros, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1699909879
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bestawros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bestawros works at
Dr. Bestawros has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bestawros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bestawros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bestawros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bestawros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bestawros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.