Dr. Michael Bevers, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Bevers, MD
Dr. Michael Bevers, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Bevers works at
Dr. Bevers' Office Locations
MD Anderson Gynecologic Oncology Clinic At the Woman's Hospital of Texas7900 Fannin St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 792-1380
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
MD Anderson Clinical Care Center - Woodlands100 Fellowship Dr, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (713) 563-0050
MD Anderson Memorial City925 Gessner Rd Ste 450, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 358-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bevers?
Dr. Bevers is a fantastic Gynecologic Oncologist. He literally saved my life. 4 years after what could have been a terminal condition, I am cancer free. My emails and phone calls are answered within hours. Making an appointment is easy. He takes all the time I need for each appointment and answers every question I have. He explains my options and provides reasoning for everything he does. He ALWAYS asks at the end of every appointment if there is anything else I need, want to say or want to know. This may mean longer wait times, but it is so worth it to know that I am well-cared for. He is competent, caring and the BEST doctor I have ever had. I would recommend him and MD Anderson without reservation.
About Dr. Michael Bevers, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bevers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bevers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bevers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bevers works at
Dr. Bevers has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Gynecologic Cancer and Excision of Cervix, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bevers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bevers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bevers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bevers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bevers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.