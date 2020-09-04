See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Michael Bevers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Bevers, MD

Oncology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Bevers, MD

Dr. Michael Bevers, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Bevers works at MD Anderson Gynecologic Oncology Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Gynecologic Cancer and Excision of Cervix along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bevers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    MD Anderson Gynecologic Oncology Clinic At the Woman's Hospital of Texas
    7900 Fannin St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-1380
  2. 2
    Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center
    1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-6161
  3. 3
    MD Anderson Clinical Care Center - Woodlands
    100 Fellowship Dr, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 563-0050
  4. 4
    MD Anderson Memorial City
    925 Gessner Rd Ste 450, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 358-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Gynecologic Cancer
Excision of Cervix
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Gynecologic Cancer
Excision of Cervix

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bevers?

    Sep 04, 2020
    Dr. Bevers is a fantastic Gynecologic Oncologist. He literally saved my life. 4 years after what could have been a terminal condition, I am cancer free. My emails and phone calls are answered within hours. Making an appointment is easy. He takes all the time I need for each appointment and answers every question I have. He explains my options and provides reasoning for everything he does. He ALWAYS asks at the end of every appointment if there is anything else I need, want to say or want to know. This may mean longer wait times, but it is so worth it to know that I am well-cared for. He is competent, caring and the BEST doctor I have ever had. I would recommend him and MD Anderson without reservation.
    Mary — Sep 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Bevers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Bevers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bevers to family and friends

    Dr. Bevers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bevers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Bevers, MD.

    About Dr. Michael Bevers, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801978036
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Bevers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bevers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bevers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bevers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bevers has seen patients for Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Gynecologic Cancer and Excision of Cervix, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bevers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bevers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bevers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bevers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bevers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Bevers, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.