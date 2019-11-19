Overview

Dr. Michael Bharier, MD is a Dermatologist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Bharier works at Coastal Dermatology And Cosmetic Center in Cranston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.