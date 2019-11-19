Dr. Michael Bharier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bharier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bharier, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Bharier, MD is a Dermatologist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bharier works at
RI Skin Doc750 Reservoir Ave, Cranston, RI 02910 Directions (401) 943-0761
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Excellent! Dr. B. is knowledgeable, respectful and thorough. He is the best dermatologist I have ever gone to- very skilled and also very gentle if a procedure is required. I trust him implicitly.
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Bharier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bharier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bharier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bharier works at
Dr. Bharier has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bharier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bharier speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bharier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bharier.
