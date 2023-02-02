Dr. Michael Bibliowicz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bibliowicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Bibliowicz, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Bibliowicz, DO
Dr. Michael Bibliowicz, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Bibliowicz's Office Locations
Orlando Ear Nose & Throat Associates PA5830 LAKE UNDERHILL RD, Orlando, FL 32807 Directions (407) 282-5483
South Florida Ent Associates Inc.8000 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 150, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 971-3337
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful and knowledgeable Physician. Spent an appropriate amount of time with me and answered all my questions clearly. Is very patient and not rushing into any unnecessary surgery before exploring options, to be sure. I appreciated his time with me and feel confident he will help me with my medical issue. So glad that I was referred to him.
About Dr. Michael Bibliowicz, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bibliowicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bibliowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bibliowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bibliowicz has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Laryngitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bibliowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bibliowicz speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bibliowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bibliowicz.
